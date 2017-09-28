Canadian Preferred Securities Trust (PFT_UN:CA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Canadian Preferred Securities Trust (NASDAQ:PFT_UN:CA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

