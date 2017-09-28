Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,130,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030,600 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 9.27% of Camping World Holdings worth $65,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings in the fourth quarter worth $882,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings by 16.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings in the first quarter worth $3,193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings by 21.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) traded down 1.25% on Thursday, hitting $39.63. 71,644 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $1.17 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. Camping World Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $40.13.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Camping World Holdings had a net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 319.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Camping World Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc. will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Camping World Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Camping World Holdings in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Camping World Holdings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Camping World Holdings in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Camping World Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

In related news, insider Brent L. Moody sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $143,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,782.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas F. Wolfe sold 42,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $1,378,184.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,803.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 833,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,930,320. 66.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camping World Holdings Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc is a provider of a portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail. Within the Consumer Services and Plans segment, the Company derives revenue from the sale of the offerings, including emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships, and publications and directories.

