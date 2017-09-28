Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) Insider Roger L. Nuttall Sells 16,600 Shares

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH) insider Roger L. Nuttall sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $629,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH) traded down 1.25% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.63. 155,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $1.17 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82. Camping World Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $40.13.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Camping World Holdings had a negative return on equity of 319.74% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc. will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Camping World Holdings’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on CWH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Camping World Holdings from $39.93 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Camping World Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Camping World Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Camping World Holdings in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Camping World Holdings by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,130,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,729,000 after buying an additional 1,030,600 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Camping World Holdings by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after buying an additional 469,558 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World Holdings by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,098,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,873,000 after buying an additional 720,235 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camping World Holdings by 347.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 965,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after buying an additional 750,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World Holdings by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 853,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after buying an additional 358,886 shares in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc is a provider of a portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail. Within the Consumer Services and Plans segment, the Company derives revenue from the sale of the offerings, including emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships, and publications and directories.

