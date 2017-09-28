Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $39.93 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Forward View upgraded shares of Camping World Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Camping World Holdings in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Camping World Holdings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Camping World Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Camping World Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.21.

Shares of Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) traded down 2.729% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.035. The company had a trading volume of 206,347 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82. The company’s market capitalization is $1.15 billion. Camping World Holdings has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $40.13.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Camping World Holdings had a net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 319.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Camping World Holdings’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Camping World Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Camping World Holdings news, insider Roger L. Nuttall sold 63,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $2,488,648.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,540.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent L. Moody sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $125,133.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,529.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 833,000 shares of company stock worth $29,930,320. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Camping World Holdings by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Camping World Holdings by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Camping World Holdings by 16.0% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Camping World Holdings by 17.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Camping World Holdings by 20.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World Holdings

Camping World Holdings, Inc is a provider of a portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail. Within the Consumer Services and Plans segment, the Company derives revenue from the sale of the offerings, including emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships, and publications and directories.

