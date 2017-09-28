Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) traded up 0.84% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.43. 128,298 shares of the stock traded hands. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.66 and a 12 month high of $81.85. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day moving average is $74.17.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). Cabot Microelectronics Corporation had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Corporation will post $3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Cabot Microelectronics Corporation news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 12,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $896,268.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,678.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $32,356.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,740 shares of company stock worth $1,799,554. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation by 0.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation supplies polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of integrated circuit (IC) devices within the semiconductor industry, in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of CMP consumables.

