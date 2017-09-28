Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) Stake Maintained by Bml Investment Partners, L.P.

Bml Investment Partners, L.P.

recently disclosed that they own 9% of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) in a Schedule 13G disclosure that was filed with the SEC on Thursday, September 28th. The investor owns 1,450,053 shares of the stock valued at $13,050,477. The reporting parties listed on the disclosure included BML Investment Partners, LP and Braden M Leonard. The disclosure is available through EDGAR at this link.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 43.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.4% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE BBW) traded up 0.54% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.25. 23,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $144.89 million, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of -0.09.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Dougherty & Co decreased their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Build-A-Bear Workshop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

In related news, major shareholder Point72 Asset Management, L.P. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden Michael Leonard sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $719,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 61,000 shares of company stock worth $537,110 and have sold 150,000 shares worth $1,351,076. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc is primarily a specialty retailer offering a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. The Company’s segments include direct-to-consumer (DTC), international franchising and commercial. The DTC segment includes the activities of Company-owned stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Denmark, and other retail delivery operations, including its e-commerce sites and temporary stores.

