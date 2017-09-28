BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $388,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)

BTR Capital Management Inc. maintained its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,824 shares of the energy producer’s stock at the end of the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 468.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.3% in the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $123,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Jefferies Group LLC set a $54.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $54.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE COP) traded down 0.32% on Thursday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693,996 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The firm’s market cap is $60.92 billion.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post $0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -34.98%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

