BT Group PLC (BT) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BT Group PLC (NYSE:BT) in a report issued on Sunday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 390 ($5.24) target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

BT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BT Group PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded BT Group PLC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a buy rating on shares of BT Group PLC in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.56) price objective on shares of BT Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.44) price objective on shares of BT Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $340.11.

BT Group PLC (NYSE:BT) opened at 19.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. BT Group PLC has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BT Group PLC in the second quarter worth $1,118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BT Group PLC by 7.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BT Group PLC by 1,839.9% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,048,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,349,000 after acquiring an additional 994,311 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of BT Group PLC by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BT Group PLC by 22.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,245,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,166,000 after acquiring an additional 230,781 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

