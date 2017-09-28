Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Brooks Automation (BRKS) traded up 2.74% during trading on Friday, reaching $30.02. 401,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $181.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 452,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 14.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,065,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,272,000 after purchasing an additional 170,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is a provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The Company operates through two segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum and contamination controls solutions and services.

