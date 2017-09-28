Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) Shares Sold by Doliver Capital Advisors LP

Doliver Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,050 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RA. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter worth $491,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter worth $262,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter worth $600,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) traded down 0.17% on Thursday, hitting $23.70. 39,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%.

