Brookfield Canada Office Properties (BOXC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Brookfield Canada Office Properties (NYSE:BOXC) (TSE:BOX.UN) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brookfield Canada Office Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.5864533241535 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Brookfield Canada Office Properties (NYSE BOXC) traded up 0.04% during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.96. 2,330 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. Brookfield Canada Office Properties has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $25.72.

About Brookfield Canada Office Properties

Brookfield Canada Office Properties is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests, develops and operates commercial office properties in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver. The Company’s commercial-property portfolio consists of interests in approximately 25 properties totaling approximately 21.1 million square feet, including approximately 4.0 million square feet of parking and other.

