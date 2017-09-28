Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) Shares Sold by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 188,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,107 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) traded up 0.29% on Thursday, reaching $40.81. 222,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $40.93.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.28). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post $1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is an alternative asset manager. The Company operates in eight segments. The Asset Management segment manages its listed partnerships, private funds and public markets on behalf of its clients. The Property segment includes the ownership, operation and development of office, retail and other properties.

