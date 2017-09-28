Brokerages Set United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Target Price at $18.00

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UIHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded United Insurance Holdings Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities upgraded United Insurance Holdings Corp. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Insurance Holdings Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded United Insurance Holdings Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. Capital Returns Management LLC increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. by 140.9% in the second quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 604,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 353,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $4,157,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. by 133.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 236,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 135,233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. by 85.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 229,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 584,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) traded up 0.69% during trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 155,261 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $680.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.89 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes and services residential property and casualty insurance policies using a network of agents and a group of insurance subsidiaries. The Company’s insurance subsidiary is United Property & Casualty Insurance Company.

