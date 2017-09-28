Brokerages Set Nice Systems Ltd. (NICE) Price Target at $80.50

Shares of Nice Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nice Systems in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their price objective on shares of Nice Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nice Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Nice Systems from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Nice Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

Nice Systems (NICE) traded up 0.38% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,257 shares. Nice Systems has a 52 week low of $63.72 and a 52 week high of $83.53.

Nice Systems (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nice Systems had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nice Systems will post $4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nice Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nice Systems by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Nice Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nice Systems by 520.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nice Systems by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 43.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nice Systems

NICE Ltd., formerly NICE-Systems Ltd., is a global enterprise software provider. The Company’s segments include Customer Interactions Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides data driven insights that enable businesses to deliver personalized experience to customers.

