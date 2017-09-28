Brokerages Set NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) Price Target at $9.72

Shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.72.

NPTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,787.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,400 shares of company stock worth $392,296. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 52,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE NPTN) traded down 0.34% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 219,228 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. NeoPhotonics Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm’s market capitalization is $255.28 million.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. NeoPhotonics Corporation had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corporation will post ($0.61) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoPhotonics Corporation

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures and markets optoelectronic products that transmit, receive and switch digital optical signals for communications networks. The Company develops and manufactures Transmitter Products, Receiver Products and Switch Products that are used in ultra-high speed digital optical communications, high speed switching and provisioning, and access connections for wireless and fiber-to-the-home communications networks.

