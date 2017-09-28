Brokerages Set Kite Pharma, Inc. (KITE) PT at $95.07

Kite Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.80.

KITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $115.00 target price on Kite Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Kite Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Kite Pharma in a report on Monday, June 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Kite Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kite Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ KITE) traded up 0.03% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.73. 1,123,747 shares of the company traded hands. Kite Pharma has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $179.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.00. The company’s market cap is $10.28 billion.

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.03. Kite Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.56% and a negative net margin of 1,117.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kite Pharma will post ($8.23) EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Arie Belldegrun sold 26,347 shares of Kite Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.66, for a total value of $4,733,502.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,345,187.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Wiezorek sold 10,000 shares of Kite Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $1,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,326.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,785 shares of company stock worth $28,366,420. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Kite Pharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,936,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,127,000 after buying an additional 132,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kite Pharma by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,501,000 after buying an additional 336,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kite Pharma by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,190,000 after buying an additional 373,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Kite Pharma by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,570,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,473,000 after buying an additional 153,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kite Pharma by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,848,000 after buying an additional 51,950 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Pharma Company Profile

Kite Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products to target and kill cancer cells. The Company offers engineered autologous cell therapy, which is an approach to the treatment of cancer. Its therapy involves modifying a patient’s T cells outside the patient’s body, or ex vivo, causing the T cells to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), or T cell receptors (TCRs), and then reinfusing the engineered T cells back into the patient.

