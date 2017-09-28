Brokerages Set JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS) PT at $19.17

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

JKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Axiom Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price target on JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Get JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited by 7.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited by 4.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited by 14.3% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 32,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited by 12.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited by 177.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after buying an additional 392,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Brokerages Set JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS) PT at $19.17” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/brokerages-set-jinkosolar-holding-company-limited-jks-pt-at-19-17.html.

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS) traded down 6.13% on Friday, reaching $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,072 shares. JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $30.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $787.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.96.

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.49). JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited will post $0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. operates in the photovoltaic (PV) industry. The Company has built a vertically integrated solar power product value chain, from recovering silicon materials to manufacturing solar modules and solar power generation. The Company’s segments include the manufacturing segment and the solar power projects segment.

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.