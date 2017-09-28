Brokerages Set Gartner Inc (IT) Price Target at $124.63

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on IT. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

In other Gartner news, SVP Robin B. Kranich sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $899,038.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,463.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,990.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,363 shares of company stock worth $2,775,387. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 5,309.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,174,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $882,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Gartner by 1,426.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,278,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $528,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 32.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,680,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,072,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,783 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 62.0% during the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $383,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,165 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Gartner by 1,983.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,329,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,402 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) remained flat at $123.37 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 232,369 shares. Gartner has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 253.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.93.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $843.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.64 million. Gartner had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post $3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is an information technology research and advisory company. The Company works with clients to research, analyze and interpret the business of information technology (IT), supply chain and marketing within the context of their individual roles. It operates in three segments: Research, Consulting and Events.

