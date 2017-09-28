Brokerages Set Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) Price Target at $127.05

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) traded down 0.12% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,121 shares. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $129.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.36 and its 200-day moving average is $121.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Fiserv had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post $5.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $762,682.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,248,240.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,134,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 330,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,533,025.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,124 shares of company stock worth $7,113,543. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc is a provider of financial services technology. The Company provides account processing systems; electronic payments processing products and services, such as electronic bill payments, transaction processing, account-to-account transfers, and person-to-person payments; Internet and mobile banking systems, and related services, including document and payment card production and distribution, and lending and risk management products and services.

