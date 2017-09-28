Brokerages Set Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) Price Target at $28.22

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.22.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. KeyCorp restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st.
In other news, Director Robert Nicholas Burns sold 4,901 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $120,123.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,676.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,908 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,764 shares of company stock worth $2,223,894. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,453,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,409,000 after buying an additional 244,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,450,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,344,000 after buying an additional 1,564,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,904,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,712,000 after buying an additional 1,381,882 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Entegris by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,397,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,490,000 after buying an additional 270,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Entegris by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,842,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,383,000 after buying an additional 152,890 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Entegris (ENTG) traded up 0.441% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.475. 492,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Entegris has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.859 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals and materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The Company operates in three business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) and Microcontamination Control (MC).
