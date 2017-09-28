Brokerages Set e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Target Price at $30.56

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 target price on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 target price on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $100,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John P. Bailey sold 6,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $153,112.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,383. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,910,000 after acquiring an additional 765,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,521,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $7,200,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) traded up 3.45% on Friday, reaching $21.88. 368,101 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The company’s market capitalization is $1.01 billion.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.73 million. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, formerly J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc, is a cosmetic company. The Company conducts its business under the name e.l.f. Cosmetics, and offers products for eyes, lips and face to consumers through its retail customers, e.l.f. stores and e-commerce channels. The Company offers a range of products for eyes, such as eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara and eyelashes, eyebrows, concealer and primer, brushes and tools, and sets and palettes.

