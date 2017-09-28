Brokerages Set DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) Price Target at $50.33

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

DBVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price target on DBV Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of DBV Technologies (DBVT) traded up 5.55% during trading on Friday, hitting $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 116,252 shares. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $46.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.92 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in DBV Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in DBV Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management raised its position in DBV Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a France-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on changing the field of immunotherapy by developing a technology platform called Vaskin. The Company’s therapeutic approach is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, its proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin using Viaskin.

