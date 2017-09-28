Brokerages Expect GMS Inc. (GMS) to Post $0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. GMS reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. GMS had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $642.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Northcoast Research upgraded GMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of GMS in a research note on Monday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on GMS from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In other news, insider Lynn Ross sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $65,854.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $434,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,351,957.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 7.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 403.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 386.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMS in the second quarter worth about $242,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMS (NYSE GMS) traded up 1.04% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 139,149 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83. GMS has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 3.31.

GMS Inc is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings. The Company provides a product offering of over 20,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of wallboard, ceilings and complementary interior construction products for interior contractors. It offers steel framing and ancillary products for its customers.

