Brokerages Expect EQT Corporation (EQT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $671.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) will post $671.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for EQT Corporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $599.00 million to $761.10 million. EQT Corporation posted sales of $556.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT Corporation will report full year sales of $671.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.12 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EQT Corporation.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.21 million. EQT Corporation had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 720.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded EQT Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of EQT Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of EQT Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of EQT Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $79.00 price objective on EQT Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

Shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) traded up 0.51% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.28. 2,428,689 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2331.43 and a beta of 0.79. EQT Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $75.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. EQT Corporation’s payout ratio is 400.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EQT Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in EQT Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EQT Corporation by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in EQT Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation Company Profile

EQT Corporation is a natural gas company. The Company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment includes its exploration for, and development and production of, natural gas, natural gas liquids and a limited amount of crude oil, primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

