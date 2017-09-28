Brokerages Anticipate IDEX Corporation (IEX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IDEX Corporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. IDEX Corporation reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEX Corporation.

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. IDEX Corporation had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. IDEX Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $109.00) on shares of IDEX Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEX Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of IDEX Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of IDEX Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

IDEX Corporation (NYSE IEX) traded down 0.50% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.38. The stock had a trading volume of 102,281 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.55. IDEX Corporation has a one year low of $82.05 and a one year high of $124.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. IDEX Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $692,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,109.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.79, for a total transaction of $467,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,529.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,909,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX Corporation by 468.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 368,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 303,440 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in IDEX Corporation by 129.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in IDEX Corporation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in IDEX Corporation during the second quarter worth about $2,766,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEX Corporation by 7,037.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,425,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX Corporation

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

