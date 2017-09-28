British Land Company PLC’s (BLND) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued their neutral rating on shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) in a research note published on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) currently has a GBX 611 ($8.22) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLND. HSBC Holdings plc lowered shares of British Land Company PLC to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 738 ($9.92) to GBX 678 ($9.12) in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of British Land Company PLC in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their target price on shares of British Land Company PLC from GBX 700 ($9.41) to GBX 710 ($9.55) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.94) target price on shares of British Land Company PLC in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of British Land Company PLC to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 590 ($7.93) to GBX 660 ($8.88) in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. British Land Company PLC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 665.73 ($8.95).

Get British Land Company PLC alerts:

Shares of British Land Company PLC (BLND) traded down 0.58% during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 598.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,846,244 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 608.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 623.49. British Land Company PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 566.41 and a 1-year high of GBX 675.50. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 6.16 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “British Land Company PLC’s (BLND) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/british-land-company-plcs-blnd-neutral-rating-reaffirmed-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the.html.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a GBX 7.52 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from British Land Company PLC’s previous dividend of $7.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

In other news, insider Charles Maudsley sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 601 ($8.08), for a total transaction of £67,342.05 ($90,562.20). Also, insider William Jackson bought 1,144 shares of British Land Company PLC stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 604 ($8.12) per share, with a total value of £6,909.76 ($9,292.31). Insiders acquired a total of 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $735,968 over the last ninety days.

British Land Company PLC Company Profile

The British Land Company PLC is a real estate company. The Company owns, manages, develops and finances a portfolio of commercial properties focused on retail locations around the United Kingdom and London offices. It creates and operates places for people to work, shop and live in. Its segments are Offices and residential, Retail and leisure, Canada Water and Other/unallocated.

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Company PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land Company PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.