HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. by 360.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 21,748 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. by 432.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,065,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,997,000 after acquiring an additional 70,057 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco p.l.c. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/british-american-tobacco-p-l-c-bti-stake-lifted-by-highvista-strategies-llc.html.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. Investec upgraded shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. SBG Securities upgraded shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco p.l.c. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) traded down 1.043% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.412. 501,640 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average is $66.86. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $73.41. The company has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.818 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco and next generation products company. The Company’s tobacco product range includes cigarettes, fine cut (roll-your-own and make-your-own tobacco) and Swedish-style snus. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco p.l.c. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco p.l.c. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.