Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 530,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,352 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SunTrust Banks worth $30,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,321,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,071,000 after buying an additional 82,226 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 29.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 144,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 32,718 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 76.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 99,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 42,977 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 45.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 26.2% during the first quarter. South State Corp now owns 11,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE STI) traded down 0.66% during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.88. 802,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.33.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 20.51%. SunTrust Banks’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post $4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SunTrust Banks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.32 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

STI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.92.

In related news, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $46,330.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,515 shares in the company, valued at $201,550.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

