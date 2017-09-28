Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (HPQ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,540,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of HP worth $26,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.3% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 17,342 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,276 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,580 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,435 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ) traded up 0.277% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.925. 1,166,564 shares of the stock were exchanged. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.480 and a beta of 1.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 64.93%. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.1327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. HP’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, August 25th. FBN Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

In other news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 731,502 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $14,608,094.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 435,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,309.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marie Myers sold 11,752 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $226,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,264,569 shares of company stock valued at $43,616,606 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. The Company provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services.

