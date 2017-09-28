Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) is Chilton Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,043 shares during the period. Boston Properties comprises 2.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Boston Properties worth $20,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $252,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDO Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth $324,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) traded down 0.02% during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.04. 205,143 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.10. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.69 and a 52 week high of $140.26.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $656.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.96 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post $2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.04%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Boston Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and developer of office properties in the United States. Its segments by geographic area are Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. Its segments by property type include Office, Residential and Hotel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had interests in 174 commercial real estate properties, aggregating approximately 47.7 million net rentable square feet of primarily Class A office properties, including eight properties under construction/redevelopment totaling approximately 4.0 million net rentable square feet.

