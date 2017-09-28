BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BNP Paribas SA (NASDAQ:BNPQY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Separately, HSBC Holdings plc upgraded BNP Paribas SA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

BNP Paribas SA (NASDAQ:BNPQY) traded up 0.23% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 26,795 shares. BNP Paribas SA has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.62.

About BNP Paribas SA

BNP Paribas SA is a France-based company engaged in the financial industry. The Company provides banking and financial services. The Company operates in two divisions: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). The Retail Banking and Services division includes retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and abroad.

