News stories about BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (NYSE:MHD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.911310374444 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (MHD) traded down 0.23% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,005 shares. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/blackrock-muniholdings-fund-mhd-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-report-shows.html.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing approximately 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.