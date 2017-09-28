Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund (MEN) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.20

News headlines about Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund (NYSE:MEN) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the closed-end fund an impact score of 47.9991394853398 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund (MEN) traded down 0.50% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.98. 24,856 shares of the stock were exchanged. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

About Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and investment management.

