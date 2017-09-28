Blackrock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) Shares Bought by Doliver Capital Advisors LP

Doliver Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFK) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 73,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust by 14.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust by 45.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $306,000.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal Income Trust (NYSE BFK) traded down 0.273% during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.261. 18,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21. Blackrock Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $15.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

About Blackrock Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

