News stories about Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) have trended positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.3464645944217 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) traded up 0.59% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 103,519 shares. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89.

Get Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/blackrock-multi-sector-income-trust-bit-receives-news-impact-rating-of-0-30.html.

About Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation. The Trust has investments in various sectors, such as oil, gas and consumable fuels; real estate investment trusts; auto components; automobiles; banks; aerospace and defense; air freight and logistics; beverages; airlines; biotechnology; building products; capital markets; chemicals; containers and packaging; communications equipment; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; electronic equipment, instruments and components; industrial conglomerates; insurance; Internet software and services; it services; household durables; media; household products; independent power and renewable electricity producers, and metals and mining.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.