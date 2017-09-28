BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (BDJ) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.16

News coverage about BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 47.1103468941118 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) traded down 0.1120% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.0099. 17,518 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $9.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in common stocks that pay dividends and have the potential for capital appreciation and by utilizing an option writing (selling) strategy to seek total return performance and enhance distributions.

