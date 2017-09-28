Bill Barrett Corporation (BBG) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Bill Barrett Corporation (NYSE:BBG) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 1,987,897 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,444,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

BBG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill Barrett Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Bill Barrett Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Bill Barrett Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill Barrett Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bill Barrett Corporation in a research note on Thursday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bill Barrett Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. The company’s market cap is $322.74 million.

Bill Barrett Corporation (NYSE:BBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.57 million. Bill Barrett Corporation had a negative net margin of 52.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. Bill Barrett Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bill Barrett Corporation will post ($0.79) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Scot Woodall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $30,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bill Barrett Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bill Barrett Corporation by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Bill Barrett Corporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bill Barrett Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 107,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill Barrett Corporation by 4.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bill Barrett Corporation

Bill Barrett Corporation is an independent energy company that develops, acquires and explores for oil and natural gas resources. The Company’s assets and operations are located in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. It has over two areas of production: The Denver-Julesburg Basin (DJ Basin) and the Uinta Oil Program in the Uinta Basin.

