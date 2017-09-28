Bellway plc (BWY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Bellway plc (LON:BWY) in a report issued on Wednesday. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 3,631 ($48.83) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($45.72) price objective on shares of Bellway plc in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bellway plc in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on Bellway plc from GBX 3,023 ($40.65) to GBX 3,090 ($41.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bellway plc from GBX 2,976 ($40.02) to GBX 3,545 ($47.67) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Bellway plc in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,346.75 ($45.01).

Bellway plc (BWY) traded up 2.32% during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3220.00. 427,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,162.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,954.88. Bellway plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,221.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,280.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 3.94 billion.

About Bellway plc

Bellway p.l.c is a holding company of the Bellway Group of companies. The Company is engaged in the building and selling of homes, ranging from one-bedroom apartments up to five-bedroom family homes, as well as providing social housing-to-housing associations. It focuses on providing traditional family housing outside of London and apartments within the London boroughs, in zone 2 and beyond.

