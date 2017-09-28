Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Stake Increased by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,515 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,679 shares during the period. Bed Bath & Beyond comprises about 1.5% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Petrus Trust Company LTA owned approximately 0.15% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Numeric Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 46.5% during the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,088,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,479,000 after acquiring an additional 351,830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at about $68,548,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Wedbush set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ BBBY) traded up 1.0860% on Thursday, hitting $23.5025. 1,987,274 shares of the company were exchanged. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $48.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.0047 and a beta of 1.11.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.28). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post $3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is a retailer, which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond (BBB), Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat! (collectively, CTS), Harmon or Harmon Face Values (collectively, Harmon), buybuy BABY (Baby) and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus (collectively, Cost Plus World Market).

