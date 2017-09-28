Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 19,400 Lennar Corporation (LEN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Lennar Corporation by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Lennar Corporation by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Lennar Corporation by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Lennar Corporation by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Lennar Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Lennar Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lennar Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar Corporation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lennar Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) traded up 0.19% during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.42. 362,364 shares of the stock were exchanged. Lennar Corporation has a one year low of $39.68 and a one year high of $55.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average is $52.03. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $1,063,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,652.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Corporation Profile

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

