Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries, had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, (BSET) traded down 4.84% during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.30. 30,873 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $421.45 million, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. Bassett Furniture Industries, has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $41.30.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina K. Cashman sold 750 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,235 shares of company stock worth $527,509. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/bassett-furniture-industries-incorporated-bset-posts-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-06-eps.html.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSET. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

About Bassett Furniture Industries,

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated is a manufacturer, importer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company’s segments include Wholesale, Retail – Company-owned stores and Logistical services. Its wholesale home furnishings segment is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products to a network of Bassett stores (licensee-owned stores and Company-owned stores) and independent furniture retailers.

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.