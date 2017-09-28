Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,534,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,682 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bank of Montreal Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.31% of Pfizer worth $622,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,263,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,071,000 after buying an additional 1,649,801 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 325.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,934,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,180,000 after buying an additional 1,480,258 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 22.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,891,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,348,000 after buying an additional 904,413 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $25,502,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $21,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, CEO Ian C. Read sold 96,950 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $3,296,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 8,064 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $263,692.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,346.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,521 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,961. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) traded up 0.804% during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.735. The company had a trading volume of 8,059,549 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $212.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.141 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53. Pfizer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $36.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer, Inc. will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cowen and Company set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $35.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.04.

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

