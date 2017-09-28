Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Shares Bought by Ranger International Management LP

Ranger International Management LP lifted its position in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Bank Of Montreal comprises approximately 1.5% of Ranger International Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ranger International Management LP’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 8.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 59,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,758,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,025,000 after purchasing an additional 135,096 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 372,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE BMO) traded up 0.28% on Thursday, reaching $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 89,012 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.03. Bank Of Montreal has a 12-month low of $62.32 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.93.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank Of Montreal will post $6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of Montreal announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.717 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Bank Of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

About Bank Of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (the Bank) is a financial services provider. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services. The Bank conducts its business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C), Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

