Bank of Hawaii Sells 50 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $28,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,500. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) traded down 0.28% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 150,768 shares. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.63.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.98%.

CNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.82 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates electric transmission and distribution facilities, and natural gas distribution facilities. The Electric Transmission & Distribution segment provides electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers.

