Bank of Hawaii Increases Holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCG shares. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America Corporation lifted their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WellCare Health Plans presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.23.

In other WellCare Health Plans news, CEO Kenneth A. Burdick sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.24, for a total value of $1,481,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,768.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Md Phd Steele, Jr. sold 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total value of $1,440,076.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,012.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) traded down 0.20% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.88. 5,245 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.61 and its 200-day moving average is $166.40. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $184.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.88.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.29. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. WellCare Health Plans’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post $7.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc is a managed care company. The Company focuses on government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs), to families, children, seniors and individuals with medical needs. The Company operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare PDPs.

