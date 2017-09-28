Bank of Hawaii Has $574,000 Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,067 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE CM) traded up 0.25% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.57. The stock had a trading volume of 36,293 shares. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.58. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.62 and a 12-month high of $92.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.0329 per share. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

CM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a global financial institution. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to approximately 11 million individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients in Canada and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets.

