Bank of Hawaii Boosts Holdings in The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)

Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Blackstone Group L.P. were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group L.P. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 42,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Vetr raised shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.77 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE BX) traded up 0.76% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.18. 219,759 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75. The Blackstone Group L.P. also saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,472 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 178% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,966 put options.

The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. The Blackstone Group L.P. had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group L.P. will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Blackstone Group L.P.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. The Company’s alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on private equity, non-investment grade credit, secondary private equity funds of funds and multi-asset class strategies. It operates through four segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit.

