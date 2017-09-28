Bamco Inc. NY Has $59,225,000 Stake in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFII)

Bamco Inc. NY continued to hold its stake in shares of Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 2.69% of Electronics for Imaging worth $59,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronics for Imaging by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 613,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Electronics for Imaging by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 145,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronics for Imaging by 3.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 82,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronics for Imaging during the second quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Electronics for Imaging by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

In other Electronics for Imaging news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 31,746 shares of company stock worth $1,466,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) traded up 0.05% during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.11. The company had a trading volume of 48,398 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.27. Electronics for Imaging, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82.

Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Electronics for Imaging had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Electronics for Imaging, Inc. will post $2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronics for Imaging announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Electronics for Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cross Research cut shares of Electronics for Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Electronics for Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Electronics for Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Electronics for Imaging from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Electronics For Imaging, Inc is engaged in digital printing, focused on the transformation of the printing, packaging, ceramic tile decoration, and textile industries from the use of traditional analog-based printing to digital on-demand printing. It operates through three segments. The Industrial Inkjet segment consists of its VUTEk and Matan super-wide and wide format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material industrial digital inkjet printers; ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, and digital inkjet printer parts, and professional services.

