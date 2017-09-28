Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Position in ICON PLC (ICLR)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in shares of ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.49% of ICON PLC worth $78,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICON PLC during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON PLC by 20.1% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON PLC by 20.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ICON PLC by 15.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ICON PLC by 5.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ICON PLC alerts:

Shares of ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) traded down 1.128% on Thursday, hitting $111.725. The stock had a trading volume of 50,839 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.70 and a 200 day moving average of $93.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.662 and a beta of 0.61. ICON PLC has a 52 week low of $73.76 and a 52 week high of $117.53.

ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.68 million. ICON PLC had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 15.97%. ICON PLC’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICON PLC will post $5.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of ICON PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded ICON PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on ICON PLC from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded ICON PLC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/bamco-inc-ny-decreases-position-in-icon-plc-iclr.html.

ICON PLC Profile

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Receive News & Ratings for ICON PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.