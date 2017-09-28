Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,428 shares during the period. Comerica makes up about 0.6% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Comerica worth $142,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 19.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.3% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 2,446.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica Incorporated alerts:

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) traded down 0.05% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.08. 407,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $75.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Comerica had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post $4.60 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $605.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $1,427,347.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Judith S. Love sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $1,464,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,249 shares of company stock worth $3,095,383 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/balyasny-asset-management-llc-increases-stake-in-comerica-incorporated-cma.html.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company. The Company’s principal activity is lending to and accepting deposits from businesses and individuals. The Company’s segments include the Business Bank, the Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Business Bank serves middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services and loan syndication services.

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.